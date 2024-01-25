Former DGP Mahendar Reddy appointed as TSPSC chairman

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Former Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy was appointed as chairman of Telangana State Public Service Commission, the state government said on Thursday.

Along with Reddy, another five members were also appointed to the panel.

Reddy’s appointment came after former IAS officer B Janardhan Reddy resigned last month after the Congress came into power in the state.

Following controversies over question paper leaks and cancellation of exams, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led government vowed to restructure the TSPSC and sought applications to fill the posts with chairman and members.

The leak of question papers for the recruitment tests conducted by the TSPSC dominated the headlines during 2023.

The chairman and members shall hold the office for a term of six years or attaining 62 years, whichever is earlier, the government said in a notification.

Mahendar Reddy, a 1986 batch IPS officer, retired in December 2022. PTI GDK KH