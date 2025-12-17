Former DGP Prashant Kumar is new UPESSC chairman

Lucknow, Dec 17 (PTI) Former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar was on Wednesday appointed as the Chairman of the state's education service selection commission, Prayagraj, an official statement said.

The appointment was made by the Governor, exercising powers under Section 4 of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Act, 2023, as amended by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, it said.

A retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar served as the director general of police of Uttar Pradesh. He is a resident of Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. PTI ABN DIV DIV