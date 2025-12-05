Former DMK leader Nanjil Sampath joins Vijay's TVK

Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI) Former DMK leader Nanjil Sampath joined actor Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on Friday.

He called on Vijay at the TVK headquarters at Panaiyur and joined the party.

Sampath, who hails from Kanyakumari district, started his political career with the Vaiko-led MDMK. He joined the AIADMK in 2012 and served as its propaganda secretary. Later, he joined the DMK in 2019 and campaigned for that party.

A well-known orator, Sampath has acted in a few films. PTI JSP JSP SA