Former Doordarshan news reader Sarla Maheshwari dies at 71

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Former Doordarshan news reader Sarla Maheshwari, one of the most recognised faces of TV news in the 1980s and 1990s, died on Thursday in Delhi, said family friend Shammi Narang. She was 71.

Maheshwari, who served as a news reader on Doordarshan from 1976 to 2005, was among the pioneers of TV news in India at a time broadcast was limited to a few hours throughout the day.

Narang, who was Maheshwari's co-anchor, also posted on X and Instagram announcing the news.

"I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-News anchor at Doordarshan, Sarala Maheshwari," Narang said.

He remembered Maheshwari as the "the embodiment of grace and courtesy".

"I feel utmost grief in announcing the sad demise of my ex co-News anchor at Doordarshan, Sarala Maheshwari...Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura. She respected everyone and uplifted every space she was part of," he posted on the social media platform.

Her last rites will be performed at Nigam Bodh Ghat at 4pm.

According to reports, Maheshwari joined the public broadcaster after pursuing her PhD at Delhi University. In a career spanning three decades, Maheshwari saw the transition of television news from black and white to colour broadcast.

"A heartfelt tribute from the Doordarshan family to Smt. Sarla Maheshwari. She was a respected and esteemed newsreader of Doordarshan, who carved out a special place in the Indian news world with her gentle voice, precise pronunciation, and dignified presentation. Her simplicity, restraint, and personality established deep trust in the hearts of viewers," the Doordarshan National said in a post on 'X'. PTI MAH ACB MAH MIN MIN