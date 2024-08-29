Former driver nabbed for stealing jewellery worth Rs 50 lakh from employer's shop in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 29 (PTI) A man was nabbed for allegedly stealing jewellery worth of Rs 50 lakh from a shop of his former employer where he worked as a driver, police on Thursday said.

The accused Sandeep (26), a resident of Rasulpur village in Palwal, was nabbed from Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, they said.

Police have recovered the stolen jewellery, a motorcycle and a hammer used in the crime from his possession.

"A complaint regarding the theft of jewellery worth Rs 50 from a shop located at Sector 66 was received on Wednesday. An FIR was registered at Sector 65 police station and a joint team nabbed the accused from Delhi," Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further said that during interrogation, police found that the accused had worked as a driver for the complainant around two months.

"He was fired from the job due to his bad behaviour. He told police that his mother is suffering from cancer, and he has a debt of Rs 10 lakh. To pay off his debt, he committed the theft," said the police spokesperson. PTI COR BM SKY SKY