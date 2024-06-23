Former ED chief's new book focuses on internal security

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Former ED Director Karnal Singh has penned a book on the subject of internal security for UPSC and state civil services exam aspirants.

The 353-page book covers the history, present day scenario and emerging challenges in various areas like Left Wing Extremism (LWE), terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, radicalisation, anti-terror laws, cyber crime, digital data protection, money laundering and terror financing.

These topics are covered under the umbrella of India's internal security architecture, its challenges and threats from emerging technologies.

Special chapters on the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), the digital data protection law and media and social networking sites are among other the topics explained in the book apart from methodologies of money laundering.

The book was launched last year and is set for a revised edition.

Singh, a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1984 batch, retired from service in 2018 after heading the Enforcement Directorate for over three years. He also headed the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

In 2020, he came out with his first book-- Batla House: An Encounter That Shook the Nation.