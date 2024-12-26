Former employee kidnaps 3-year-old child in UP's Gorakhpur to settle scores with family

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 26 (PTI) A man was arrested for kidnapping his employer's three-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the accused, Suresh Yadav kidnapped the child from Ramgarh Tal area to settle personal grievances.

Yadav from Gonda district had previously worked at the tea shop run by the child's mother, Sadhna Gaur, near the boating area at Ramgarh Tal.

He held a grudge against Gaur after she scolded him while he was working at the tea shop and devised a plan to kidnap the child as an act of retaliation, a police officer said.

On Wednesday evening, Gaur told police that her son had gone missing while she was tending her shop, the officer said.

A random call followed shortly, with Yadav demanding Rs 5 lakh and threatening to harm the child if the money was not paid, he said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhinav Tyagi said a search operation was started with three special teams and the city exit points sealed.

Yadav was tracked near the railway station where he was arrested and the boy was safely rescued, he said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to the crime and told police that his actions stemmed from resentment over perceived mistreatment.

"The accused intended to punish the family for what he believed was an insult during his time working at the tea shop," Tyagi said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ