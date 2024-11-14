Former EPL star Sol Campbell named international event ambassador of Tata Steel World 25K

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) Former English Premier League star footballer Sol Campbell was on Thursday announced as the international event ambassador of the Tata Steel World 25K, the world’s first World Athletic Gold Label Race, to be held here on December 15.

Advertisment

At 50, Cambell is still considered one of football’s most iconic and versatile defenders. Known for his immense physicality, towering presence, and remarkable football intelligence, the Arsenal star was a leader who embodied resilience and power.

"Coming to the City of Joy would be a huge pleasure. Being an Englishman, I know India through cricket, but I have heard that this city is known for its sport loving people.

"I am excited to be in Kolkata, a sporting city and part of the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata, a race that has united the community and works towards a healthy and active life.” Campbell said in a media release.

Advertisment

"Anyone who loves football has to love running, that is what makes you the best! So I call out to all the football and sports lovers in West Bengal and India to join me at the startline,” he added.

Campbell was a lynchpin of the famous Arsenal "Invincibles" squad during the 2003-04 season, when they went undefeated in the league, a historic achievement that has rarely been matched.

His contributions extended beyond club football, as he represented England in multiple major tournaments and earned over 70 caps for his country.

Advertisment

Off the pitch, Campbell’s legacy goes beyond just football. He has become an advocate for diversity and equality in the sport, often speaking on the lack of representation of coloured players in coaching and leadership roles within football.

"Sol Campbell's association adds vitality to the spirit of the football-loving city of Kolkata. His athleticism, perseverance, and discipline mirror the philosophy and stature of TSW 25K. We are glad to have him in the camp," Tata Steel Corporate Services Vice President, Chanakya Chaudhary said.

Registrations for Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata - 25K, 10K, Ananda Run (4.5 km), Senior Citizen’s Run (2.3km), and Champions with Disability (2.3 km) — will remain open until November 22. PTI APA KHS