Former External Affairs Minister S M Krishna no more

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Former External Affairs Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna died at his residence early Tuesday morning.

The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said.

"S M Krishna is no more. He breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence. Mortal remains are likely to be taken to Maddur today," the source said.

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna is survived by wife Prema and two daughters.

Born in Somanahalli in Karnataka's Mandya district on May 1, 1932, Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna began his career in electoral politics in 1962 by winning the Maddur assembly seat as an independent.

He was then associated with the Praja Socialist Party before joining the Congress.

Later, he joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress.

In January last year, Krishna announced his retirement from active politics, citing his age as the reason.

He was the 16th Chief Minister of Karnataka from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, (from Congress).

He also served as the Governor of Maharashtra and was the External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2009 to 2012.

A law graduate, Krishna studied in the US. He graduated from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and The George Washington University Law School in Washington DC, where he was a Fulbright Scholar.

Krishna served as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from December 1989 to January 1993. He was also a member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha several times between 1971 and 2014.

Krishna was a member of both the Karnataka Assembly and Council and also served as Deputy Chief Minister (1993 to 1994).

He was Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president ahead of the 1999 assembly polls in which the party won and he became the CM.

Krishna is credited by many for putting Bengaluru on the global map as a fillip given to the IT sector during his tenure resulting in the city growing as India's Silicon Valley'.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed grief over Krishna's death.

In a post on 'X', he said, "Krishna's immense contributions to the development of Karnataka and the nation are unforgettable." "His loss is irreplaceable. My heartfelt condolences to his family." Mourning Krishna's death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on 'X', "His unparalleled contributions as a Union Minister, Chief Minister, and leader have left an indelible mark. Karnataka will forever remain indebted to him, especially for his visionary leadership in transforming the IT-BT sector during his tenure as Chief Minister." Calling him 'a statesman and a leader without adversaries', the Chief Minister said, "Krishna was a guide and mentor to me during my early days in the Congress party and remained a well-wisher throughout." His foresight, disciplined life, and kind nature are an inspiration for aspiring politicians, he said.

Former BJP Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also condoled Krishna's demise.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran leader, former Chief and Union Minister, and dear friend, Shri S M Krishna." Addressing him as a true statesman and stalwart, Yediyurappa said his invaluable contributions to the country and Karnataka will forever be remembered.

"I feel a sense of deep personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," he added.

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy expressed condolences over Krishna's death.

"Personally, his loss has deeply saddened me. I pray for his soul to attain eternal peace and for God to give strength to his family, admirers, and the people of the state to bear this grief," the Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries said in a post on 'X'. PTI GMS KSU ROH