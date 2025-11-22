Former football player found hanging in Palghar jungle

Palghar, Nov 22 (PTI) The body of Sagar Sorati (35), a former Under-16 football player, was found hanging from a tree in Medhwan jungle in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.
Sorati's body was discovered in the forested area on November 18, said inspector Avinash Mandale of Kasa police station, adding that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered pending further findings from the medical report and investigation.
As per Sorati's family, he had been mentally disturbed for a long time. He left home on November 15, saying he was travelling to Pune to play football, they told police.
As they lost contact with him afterwards, a police complaint was filed.
Sorati's younger brother was to marry in 15 days.
Though it was suspected to be a suicide, the possible cause is yet unknown, inspector Mandale said, adding that investigation was underway. PTI COR KRK