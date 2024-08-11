Former foreign minister Natwar Singh no more

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Former External Affairs Minister K Natwar Singh passed away on Saturday night after prolonged illness, family sources said. He was 93.

He breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near Delhi, where he had been admitted for the past couple of weeks, they said.

Singh was born in 1931 in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan.

"His son is there at the hospital, and many more family members are coming to Delhi from his native state for the last rites planned on Sunday in Delhi. He was not keeping well for some time," a family source told PTI late night on Saturday.

He died late Saturday night, the source said.

A former Congress MP, Singh was Indias’s External Affairs Minister for the period 2004-05 during the UPA-I government led by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He also served as ambassador to Pakistan and was attached to the office of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi from 1966 to 1971.

He was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984. Singh also authored several books. PTI KND BJ HIG HIG