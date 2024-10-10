Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar appears before police

Panaji, Oct 10 (PTI) Hours after assuring the High Court that he would cooperate with the probe, former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar appeared at Bicholim police station in the state on Thursday afternoon.

Velingkar, who is facing a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with a controversial remark about St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa, has filed a pre-arrest bail application before the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court.

At a hearing on the plea in the morning, his lawyer told Justice B P Deshpande that the former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader will cooperate with police.

The public prosecutor then stated that police would not arrest Velingkar if he cooperated.

Later, Velingkar visited Bicholim police station and recorded his statement before the investigating officer. A few of his supporters were present at the police station when he arrived around 4 pm.

Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Akshat Kaushal was also present there.

The high court will hear Velingkar's anticipatory bail application on Monday. PTI RPS KRK