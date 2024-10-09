Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar moves HC for pre-arrest bail

Panaji, Oct 9 (PTI) Former Goa RSS chief Subhash Velingkar has moved the Bombay High Court seeking anticipatory bail after a lower court refused him relief.

Velingkar is facing a case for 'hurting religious sentiments' with his controversial comments about St Francis Xavier. The comments also triggered protests across the state.

A senior lawyer representing him said the Goa bench of the high court would hear the petition on Thursday.

The lower court on Monday had refused to grant pre-arrest bail to Velingkar.

Police are searching for the former state RSS chief who became untraceable after a First Information Report was registered against him at Bicholim police station.

On Tuesday, AAP MLA Cruz Silva represented by advocate Amit Palekar and Congress leader Warren Alemao filed separate intervention petitions in the matter before the high court. PTI RPS KRK