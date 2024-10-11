Former Goa RSS chief Velingkar appears before police for second day

Panaji, Oct 11 (PTI) Former RSS Goa chief Subhash Veligkar appeared before the police for the second consecutive day on Friday in connection with the case against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The Bicholim police have registered a case against Velingkar over his remarks about St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa, and he has filed a pre-arrest bail application before the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court.

"I appeared before the investigating officer and gave all the information they wanted. I am cooperating with the police," he said.

The court on Thursday fixed the hearing on the anticipatory bail petition on Tuesday after his lawyer informed the bench that he was ready to cooperate with the police.

Velingkar had appeared before the police on Thursday evening and returned on Friday morning. He left the police station after an hour.

The former Goa RSS chief refused to talk about his statement about St Francis Xavier, citing that the matter was sub-judice.

More than half a dozen police complaints were lodged, and protests were held against Velingkar at several places in the state last week. PTI RPS ARU