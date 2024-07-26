Former Gondia MLA Kuthe returns to Shiv Sena (UBT)

Gondia (Maharashtra), Jul 26 (PTI) A month after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party, former Gondia MLA Rameshkumar Kuthe on Friday returned to the Shiv Sena (UBT) with his supporters.

Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray reinducted Kuthe and his younger brother Rajkumar Kuthe in the party at a function at Thackeray's residence `Matoshree' in Mumbai, a party source said.

Rameshkumar Kuthe, an OBC leader who had won from Gondia assembly constituency in 1995 and 1999, quit the Shiv Sena and joined the BJP in 2018, but resigned from the saffron party last month citing dissatisfactory treatment.

His return to the Sena (UBT) is expected to give a boost to the party in the district ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.