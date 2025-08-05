Former Governor Satya Pal Malik passes away after prolonged illness

New Delhi: Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik passed away after suffering from a prolonged illness on Tuesday.

Malik was previously admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi for dialysis treatment.

On May 23, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi had visited ailing former J&K governor Satyapal Malik at RML Hospital.

The senior politician and governor found himself in the eye of a storm for taking on the Modi government after he was removed from his last position as Meghalaya governor.

Earlier in May, the CBI filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and seven others in connection with alleged corruption in the award of Rs 2,200-crore civil works for the Kiru hydropower project.

In its chargesheet, the CBI has named Malik and his two aides, Virender Rana and Kanwar Singh Rana.

Soon after the news of the chargesheet flashed, a photo of 79-year-old Malik was posted on his 'X' handle showing him lying in a hospital bed surrounded by an array of medical apparatus, including an intravenous infusion device and a ventilatory support system.

"I am getting calls from many of my well-wishers which I am unable to take. My condition is very bad right now. I am admitted in the hospital and am not in a condition to talk to anyone," the accompanying message read on 'X'.

नमस्कार साथियों।

मैं पिछले लगभग एक महीने के करीब से हस्पताल में भर्ती हूं और किड़नी की समस्या से जूझ रहा हूं।

परसों सुबह से मैं ठीक था लेकिन आज फिर से मुझे ICU में शिफ्ट करना पड़ा। मेरी हालत बहुत गंभीर होती जा रही है।

मैं रहूं या ना रहूं इसलिए अपने देशवासियों को सच्चाई बताना… — Satyapal Malik (@SatyapalMalik6) June 7, 2025

The CBI had conducted searches at the premises of Malik and others in connection with the case in February last year.

The case pertains to the alleged malpractices in the award of the contract worth about Rs 2,200 crore for civil works of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power (HEP) Project to a private company in 2019, the CBI had said after the registration of the FIR in 2022.

Malik, who was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir from August 23, 2018, to October 30, 2019, had claimed that he was offered a Rs 300-crore bribe for clearing two files, including the one pertaining to the project.

He had denied allegations of corruption against him after the agency conducted a search operation last year.