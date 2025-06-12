National

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani dies in AI plane crash in Ahmedabad

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 file image former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani being welcomed by Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore as he arrives for a meeting at BJP office in Jaipur.

In this Friday, Feb. 21, 2025 file image former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani being welcomed by Rajasthan BJP President Madan Rathore as he arrives for a meeting at BJP office in Jaipur.

Ahmedabad: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani died on Thursday after an Air India aircraft carrying him and 241 others crashed near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport airport in Ahmedabad in the afternoon, Union minister C R Patil said.

Rupani, 68, was the chief minister from 2016 till 2021, after winning the Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections from Rajkot West seat.

The London-bound flight AI 171, which Rupani took on Monday, was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national, apart from two pilots and 10 cabin crew members.

Ahmedabad Airport Rajkot ahmedabad Plane crash Air India plane crash Vijay Rupani