Former GujSAIL CEO booked by ACB for alleged corruption

Ahmedabad, Jun 12 (PTI) GujSAIL former CEO Captain Ajay Chauhan, an accountant and a director of a private aviation firm were booked on Wednesday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for their alleged role in corruption amounting to Rs 72 lakh, a release stated.

Gujarat State Aviation Infrastructure Company Limited (GUJSAIL) is the nodal agency of the state government for the development of aviation and related infrastructure in Gujarat.

A case was registered against Chauhan and two others by the ACB under the Prevention of Corruption Act. No arrests have been made yet.

Chauhan, who was also the Director of Civil Aviation in Gujarat, had used government aircraft to ferry his family members without permission and earned lakhs of rupees through corrupt means during his tenure with GujSAIL, the ACB release stated.

The other two accused are Alpesh Tripathi, director of a private aviation firm, and Alpesh Prajapati, an accountant at GujSAIL.

The state government removed Chauhan from his positions as CEO of GujSAIL and Director of Civil Aviation last February. Chauhan had held both roles for nearly a decade.

The government handed a preliminary investigation to the ACB into alleged corruption under Chauhan's watch a year ago.

Chauhan, currently under suspension, had misused his powers and indulged in corrupt practices in connivance with two others, the ACB stated.

According to the anti-corruption agency, Chauhan caused losses to the state exchequer by using government aircraft, which were under his control, to ferry his family members without permission.

Despite knowing he was prohibited from offering his flying services to any firm other than GujSAIL, Chauhan offered his services to a private company for monetary gain, according to the ACB.

The ACB stated that Chauhan allegedly accepted a Rs 10 lakh kickback from Alpesh Tripathi's firm, which he had illegally contracted to provide manpower for GujSAIL. Additionally, Prajapati, an outsourced employee of GujSAIL, worked in collusion with Chauhan and Tripathi.

In all, the accused trio, by misusing their powers and working in connivance, engaged in corruption amounting to Rs 72 lakh, causing a significant loss to the government, the release stated. It added that the investigation is underway. PTI PJT PD NSK