Former Haryana CM and INLD leader Om Prakash Chautala passes away

New Delhi: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala passed away at 89, after cardiac arrest, at Gurugarm home.

Advertisment

Chautala served as the Chief Minister of Haryana for four straight terms, beginning in December 1989, with his last term running from 1999 to 2005.

Born in January 1935 in Chautala, he is the son of Chaudhary Devi Lal, who served as the 6th Deputy Prime Minister of India. He remained one of the stalwarts of Indian politics, though his career was also marked by controversies, including a recruitment scam that led to his imprisonment.

O P Chautala was awarded a 10-year prison term in a teacher recruitment scam case and was released from jail nearly three years ago after serving the term.