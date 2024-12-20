Former Haryana CM and Jat stalwart OP Chautala dies at 89, tributes pour in

Chandigarh/New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Om Prakash Chautala, a prominent Jat leader and former Haryana chief minister whose career was marked by dizzying highs and rock bottoms, including stints in jail, died on Friday. He was 89.

A party spokesperson said Chautala had hiccups in the morning and collapsed in his house. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The eldest son of former deputy prime minister Devi Lal, the five-time chief minister headed the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), a party founded by his father.

Tributes for Chautala poured in from across the political spectrum, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing anguish at his passing and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhbir Singh Badal describing it as a "huge personal loss".

The Haryana government declared a three-day state mourning from Friday. It has also declared Saturday, when his funeral will be held, as a public holiday.

Although Chautala -- born into an influential political family on January 1, 1935, in Chautala village -- could never match the stature of his father who was known as a messiah of farmers, he was known for his sharp political acumen and wit despite not being well-educated.

He served as Haryana chief minister five times but it was only between 1999 and 2005 that he enjoyed a full term.

Chautala first became chief minister in 1989 when his father quit the post to take over as deputy prime minister.

He was first elected to the assembly in 1970 from the Ellenabad seat, considered a Chautala family stronghold. He also represented Narwana, Uchan, Darba Kalan and Rori.

Chautala also had his fair share of controversies.

In 1990, as widespread violence spread in the Meham assembly seat, the opposition accused Chautala of trying to force his victory there. The episode became infamous in Haryana's politics as "Meham Kand".

His INLD government also came under fire in 2002 when nine farmers died in police firing.

He was sent to jail in 2013 in connection with a teacher recruitment scam.

Chautala and his son Ajay Singh Chautala were among those convicted and sentenced in connection with the illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000, when the INLD was in power.

While serving his 10-year prison term, Chautala was released from Delhi's Tihar jail in July 2021. He was already out on parole at the time.

He was sent to Tihar jail again in May 2022 after being awarded a four-year sentence in a disproportionate assets case. At 87, he became the oldest inmate.

In August 2002, Delhi High Court suspended the sentence.

In his only full term as chief minister, Chautala visited every village, asking people about their needs and taking decisions on the spot.

Despite these efforts, the INLD's fortunes waned and it has not come close to assuming power since 2005.

In December 2018, his elder son Ajay Singh Chautala floated the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) after a vertical split in the INLD. The JJP extended support to the BJP in 2019 when the saffron outfit fell short of a majority in the assembly polls.

Chautala's younger son Abhay Singh Chautala is a senior INLD leader. Abhay Singh Chautala's son Arjun Chautala is a Haryana MLA while Ajay Singh Chautala's sons Dushyant and Digvijay are JJP leaders. Dushyant Chautala also served as Haryana's deputy chief minister in the Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Ajay Singh Chautala's wife Naina SIngh Chautala had a term as a JJP MLA.

According to an INLD statement, Chautala passed his Class 10 and Class 12 exams while in jail. He was 82 when he scored first division marks in his Class 12 examination. His clearing of the Class 10 exam was an inspiration for the Bollywood film "Dasvi".

During his political career, Chautala raised his voice against the anti-people policies of ruling governments and went to jail several times. He also spent 19 months in jail during the Emergency, it said.

During the past few years, Chautala made efforts to form a third front, meeting his old associates Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. The efforts, however, did not yield a result.

The INLD also called Chautala, a seven-time MLA who served as leader of opposition in the Haryana Assembly for eight years, a widely-travelled person.

The senior politician's death led to several leaders from across the political divide expressing grief.

Modi said in a post on X, "He (Chautala) was active in the state politics for many years and strove constantly to advance the work of Devi Lal." National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah recalled his immense contributions to public service and pivotal role in Indian politics. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed his grief at Chautala's death.

The Badal family, which shared a strong bond with the Chautalas, expressed its deep sorry.

The Chautalas and the Badals, two prominent political families in Haryana and Punjab, respectively, have long-standing ties.

Five-time Punjab chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal, who died last year, was a close friend of Devi Lal.

Parkash Singh Badal maintained close ties with Chautala, his sons, and their families.

Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Chautala's death, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of veteran leader and former Haryana chief minister Shri Om Prakash Chautala ji." He said Chautala's passing at a time when farmers were engaged in a fight for justice and survival was a huge loss to society in general and the farmers and the downtrodden in particular. PTI SUN SZM SZM