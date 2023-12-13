Former Haryana Congress chief Ram Prakash no more

Kurukshetra, Dec 13 (PTI) Former Haryana Congress president Dr Ram Prakash passed away at the age of 84 at his residence here on Wednesday, his family said.

Prakash, who was also a former Haryana minister and a Rajya Sabha MP, was ailing for some time.

His last rites were performed in the afternoon here.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, former minister and Congress leader H S Chatha, Congress leader Ashok Arora and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Ishwar Singh laid wreaths on his body before cremation.

Prakash was the minister for science and technical education in the cabinet of the Congress government headed by former chief minister late Bhajan Lal from 1991 to 1994.

Meanwhile, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda condoled Prakash's demise.

"I have suffered a personal loss due to the demise of my close friend, former MP and senior leader of the Congress party, Dr Ram Prakash ji. He was very simple, friendly and soft-spoken and was always ready to work for the good of the common man. I pay my respectful tribute to the departed soul. I express my deepest condolences to the family members and supporters. We pray to God to provide strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense suffering," he said in a post on X. PTI COR SUN AS AS