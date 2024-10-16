Former HC judge falls prey to cyber fraud, loses Rs 1 lakh

Indore, Oct 16 (PTI) A former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court lost Rs 1 lakh to cyber fraud when trying to lodge a complaint regarding an online order of sweets, police said here on Wednesday.

The victim, a resident of Indore city, had ordered two packets of sweets through an online food delivery platform but received only one packet, he told police.

When he looked for the customer service number of the platform, his Google search took him to a fake website set up by unidentified fraudsters, said additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

The gang members, posing as employees of the platform, sent the former judge a link. When he clicked it, a screen-sharing app got downloaded on his mobile phone without he realising it.

The gang then accessed one-time passwords (OTPs) received on his phone through the app, and stole Rs 1 lakh from his bank account, the official said.

"Detailed investigation is underway," Dandotiya added.