Former HC judge Rajasheker Reddy sworn in as Lokayukta of Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI) Former High Court judge Justice A Rajasheker Reddy was sworn in as the Lokayukta of Telangana on Monday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma administered the oath of office to Justice Rajasheker Reddy at an event at the Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor also administered the oath of office to B S Jag Jeevan Kumar, a former district and sessions judge, as Upa Lokayukta.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. PTI SJR SJR KH