Former HC Judge Ubaid appointed as chairman of KAAPA advisory board

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 4 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday appointed retired high court judge P Ubaid as the new chairman of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) advisory board.

The advisory board is responsible for reviewing cases brought under the KAAPA and has the authority to make recommendations to the state government regarding the continuation or release of the detained individual.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also decided to appoint Justice Ubaid as the chairman of the advisory boards under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (COFEPOSA) Act and the National Security Act (NSA), a CMO statement said here.

As the Onam festival approaches, the Cabinet decided to grant bonuses to employees of public sector institutions in the state, ensuring that the amount would be at least equivalent to what they received last year.

The CMO said that an increased amount, proportional to the share of profit increase of each institution, would be considered for distribution among employees.

On the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund, it said Rs 3.24 crore was distributed among 1,828 beneficiaries between August 28 and September 3. PTI LGK KH