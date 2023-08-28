Former head priest of Golden Temple dies, cremated

Amritsar, Aug 28 (PTI) The mortal remains of the Golden Temple's former head priest Giani Jagtar Singh were consigned to flames here on Monday.

Singh passed away following a cardiac arrest on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday expressed grief over the demise of the prominent Sikh figure.

“Saddened by the passing away of Singh Sahib Giani Jagtar Singh Ji, Former Head Granthi of Sri Darbar Sahib. He will be remembered for his rich knowledge and efforts to serve humanity in line with the vision of the Guru Sahibs. Condolences to his family and admirers,” Modi said on 'X', previously Twitter.

Several prominent Sikh religious personalities including Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami, Jatehdar of Akal Takht Giani Raghbir Singh, Jatehdar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib Giani Sultan Singh, and former Jatehdar of Akal Takht Giani Gurbachan Singh attended the cremation of Giani Jagtar Singh. PTI JMS CHS VSD RPA