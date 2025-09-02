Former Himachal DGP ID Bhandari passes away in Shimla

Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) Former Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, ID Bhandari, a 1982-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, passed away on Tuesday following a heart attack at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital here.

A native of Bilaspur district, he had been residing in Shimla with his family post-retirement. His last rites will be performed on Wednesday at his ancestral village in Bilaspur.

Over the course of his distinguished career, Bhandari served the state police in several key positions, including DGP, CID, and ADGP of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau before retiring in 2014.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri expressed profound grief over his demise.

Remembering his services, the chief minister said that Bhandari carried out his duties with dedication and commitment, leaving behind a legacy that would be cherished by the police fraternity for years to come. He prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, in his condolence message, said that Bhandari was a disciplined officer who played a vital role in strengthening the state's police administration.

"His integrity, commitment, and service to the people will always be remembered," he said.

The Himachal Pradesh Golf Association (HPGA) conveyed deepest condolences to the family of Bhandari, who was also the former president of the association.

Former DGP Somesh Goyal said that he had lost a good friend and guide. "I have lost a service colleague, we worked together for over three decades," he said.