Former househelp held for house theft in Delhi's Dwarka, jewellery recovered

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly stealing gold and silver jewellery from her former employer's house in the Bindapur area of Dwarka, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Bharti alias Kiran, used to work as a househelp at the complainant's residence till June and allegedly used the opportunity to replicate the house keys, police said.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused wanted to buy a flat for her family, they said.

According to the police, the theft came to light after the complainant reported that ancestral jewellery had gone missing from her house while she and her family were out of station between December 7 and December 13.

An FIR was registered at Bindapur police station following the complaint, and an investigation was taken up, they said.

During the investigation, the team found no signs of forced entry, prompting suspicion of an insider's role. CCTV footage from the area revealed a masked woman entering the house briefly on December 12. The woman was later identified by the complainant as her former househelp.

"The accused was traced to her rented accommodation in Janakpuri, where she was arrested while preparing to flee on Tuesday. During interrogation, she led the police to the recovery of one gold chain, one gold locket, one gold ring, two pairs of gold earrings and many silver ornaments," the police said.

The police said the accused also disclosed that she had sold part of the stolen jewellery and deposited around Rs 3.8 lakh into her bank account.

Further investigation is underway, they said.