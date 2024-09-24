Former HP DGP among 10 booked for dismissing Dalit constable over 'concocted' charges

Shimla, Sep 24 (PTI) The Shimla Police has booked former state director general of police and nine other police officers for allegedly harassing a Dalit constable and dismissing him of his position over "concocted charges", with eight years of service remaining, officials said.

Meena Negi, wife of dismissed constable Dharma Sukh Negi, said she also apprised the chief minister, chief secretary, and secretary (home) and Shimla SP in November 2023 regarding the atrocities and inhuman treatment meted to her husband, said the police complaint.

The complainant alleged that her husband was tortured and dismissed on the basis of "concocted charges" on July 9, 2020 with eight years of service left and ordered recovery of Rs 1,43,423 when there was a delay in vacating the government accommodation.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged under section 3(1)(b) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against former Himachal Pradesh director general of police, who has retired, and nine other police officers, the officials said.

The police said the the FIR was registered on the directions of Inspector General (Southern Range) under on Monday, they said.

The couple hail from the tribal Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.