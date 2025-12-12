Former HPCC chief raps organisers for missing Virbhadra Singh's photo at Mandi rally

Shimla, Dec 12 (PTI) Former Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kuldeep Rathore on Friday criticised the organisers of a recent rally in Mandi district for not displaying photographs of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, saying the committee should apologise if the omission was a result of their negligence.

Rathore, who is a Congress national spokesperson and the MLA from Theog, said Virbhadra Singh played a major role in the development of Himachal Pradesh and it was not right to overlook him at such an event.

"The absence of former chief minister's photo at the rally venue was a serious mistake. If the organising committee has made an error, they need to apologise," Rathore told reporters.

The 'Jan Sankalp' rally was held in Mandi on Thursday to mark the completion of three years of the Congress government in the state. Despite serving as chief minister six times, Virbhadra Singh was not mentioned during the programme, and his photographs were missing from the posters at the venue.

Rathore, however, described the rally as "successful." Virbhadra Singh's wife, former HPCC chief Pratibha Singh, and his son, Public Works Minister Vikramidtya Singh, did not attend the programme.

On Thursday, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed their absence indicated internal discord within the Congress. "Perhaps the Congress no longer feels the need for the Virbhadra family, or the family members were wise enough to distance themselves from this humiliating situation of celebrating three years with zero achievement," Thakur had said.

Meanwhile, referring to the foundation stone laying ceremony for the BJP's state office in Shimla by BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday, Rathore said that the BJP is setting up offices in all districts cross the country.

He alleged that the party's office in Delhi "looked like a five-star hotel" and questioned the source of such large funds. "It is a matter of concern from where the BJP is getting so much money. Despite being in power for so many years, the Congress has not been able to build its own district offices," Rathore said.

He also referred to MP Ajay Maken's remarks in the Lok Sabha on Thursday where Maken questioned the BJP's funding and presented figures to support his point.

According to the figures mentioned by Maken, the Congress had funds worth Rs 38 crore in 2004 compared to the BJP's Rs 88 crore. By 2024, the Congress fund had risen to Rs 133 crore while the BJP's reached 10,107 crore. PTI BPL AKY