Former IAS officer Anil Tuteja sent in 5-day ED custody in liquor scam

Raipur: A special court here on Wednesday remanded retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody for five days in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in the state.

Advertisment

Ajay Singh Rajput, special judge for Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, sent Anil Tuteja in the central agency's custody till April 29, ED lawyer Saurabh Pandey said.

Tuteja was arrested by the ED on Saturday.

The ED filed a fresh money laundering case on April 11 in the alleged liquor scam after the Supreme Court recently quashed its earlier FIR based on an Income Tax Department complaint.

The apex court ruled there was no `scheduled offence' (required for registering a PMLA case).

Tuteja retired from service last year. He last served as a joint secretary in the industry and commerce department of Chhattisgarh.