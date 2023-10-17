Jharkhand: Former IAS officer, several retired state officials join BJP

Ranchi: Former IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh and several other retired Jharkhand government officials joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at the state BJP headquarters here.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi and other senior party leaders, who were present on the occasion, welcomed the new members on Monday.

Singh said, "I joined BJP as I wanted to utilise my experience and ability in serving the nation after retirement. Modi ji's leadership, party's policies and programmes influenced me to join."

Besides the former IAS, others who joined the party were retired state fire officer Sudhir Kumar Verma, former deputy superintendent of police Lalan Thakur, retired district judge GK Dubey, besides several JMM and AJSU Party workers, the party claimed.

Congratulating the new members, Marandi said, "The party will benefit from the ability and efficiency of such experienced people. Their areas of service have changed but their responsibilities have increased." He said that people's engagement with the party is continuously increasing.

Marandi said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, villages, poor, farmers, labourers, women, youth, tribals, dalits and backward people are all developing without discrimination.

"The village poor are joining the mainstream of development. The digital revolution has brought about widespread changes in the country," he said.