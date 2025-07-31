Former IIT Roorkee, Mandi director Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi is new BHU Vice Chancellor: MoE

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, who has served as the director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee and Mandi, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, according to officials at Ministry of Education.

Chaturvedi who is currently working as IIT Kanpur professor has been appointed to the post for a period of three years.

"President of India, in her capacity as Visitor of BHU has appointed Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi as Vice Chancellor of the university for a period of three years from the date on which he enters upon his office or till he attains age of 70 years, whichever is earlier," a senior MoE official said.

Chaturvedi, an expert in wireless communication technology, completed his BTech, MTech, and PhD from IIT Kanpur in 1986, 1988, and 1995, respectively. His research interests include communication theory and wireless communications. He is known for his contributions to waveform shaping and sequence design. PTI GJS HIG