Former Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited MD booked for irregularities

Panaji, Sep 12 (PTI) The former managing director of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited was on Thursday booked by Goa police's Anti Corruption Branch for alleged misappropriation of Rs 82.87 lakh, an official said.

Swayandipta Pal Chaudhuri has been charged under various provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

"Chaudhari, who was managing director and chief executive officer of Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited (which is helming the smart city project), allegedly committed the offences between April 1, 2018 and September 30, 2020. The case was registered after a high-level committee formed to probe allegations against him submitted its report to the state government," the official said.

As per the complaint filed by then North Goa collector Mamu Hage, Chaudhuri allegedly incurred unauthorised expenditure for his own advantage and appointed multiple consultants for the same list of works.

His conduct created several problems, delays and irregularities in the Rs 200 crore project and he also did not pay bills of contractors even after completion of work, as per the complaint.

He is also accused of excess withdrawal of salary by manipulating the board's minutes of the meeting, irregular expenditure through credit card and fabricating documents by forging the signature of IPSCDL personnel. PTI RPS BNM