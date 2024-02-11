Former Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering chief booked for cheating, forgery

Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) Former chairperson and director of Navi Mumbai-based Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering Dr Bhaskar Bhandarkar was booked for allegedly misappropriating Rs 1.5 crore during his tenure between 2008 and 2018, a police official said on Sunday.

A case pertaining to cheating, criminal breach of trust, forgery, theft and other offences was filed on the complaint of a staffer from the institute, the CBD police station official said.

"Dr Bhandarkar is accused of submitting fabricated bills for renovation of the institute's flat and misappropriating Rs 1.54 crore. He is also accused of stealing the institute's laptop, phone and crucial files. No arrest has been made in the case and probe is underway," the official said.

The Indian Institute of Industrial Engineering is a non-profit organisation founded in 1957. PTI COR BNM BNM