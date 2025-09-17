Former inspector dies a week after being attacked inside Patiala jail

Patiala, Sep 17 (PTI) An incarcerated former police inspector who was attacked by an inmate inside Patiala jail a week ago succumbed to his injuries at Rajindra Hospital here on Wednesday, an official said.

Former police inspector Suba Singh and retired deputy superintendent of police Gurbachan Singh, who were lodged in Patiala Central Jail after they were convicted in separate fake encounter cases, were brutally attacked by a fellow inmate on September 10.

Another retired inspector, jailed in a separate case, was also injured in the attack.

Sandeep Singh alias Sunny, who is an accused in the murder of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri, had allegedly struck the former police officers repeatedly on their heads and faces with sharpened cutlery after he suspected that they informed jail authorities about his activities.

Suba Singh had sustained deep facial injuries and was taken to Rajindra Hospital.

The hospital authorities confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Following the incident, the Tripuri police station registered a fresh case against Sunny.

On August 5, 2025, Suba Singh and others were sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment in a 1993 fake encounter of seven persons in Tarn Taran. PTI COR CHS RUK RUK