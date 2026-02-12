Former IPS officer, arrested for fraudulently securing land, released on bail

Deoria (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, who was arrested last December for allegedly securing an industrial land in an abuse of his position as the superintendent of police in 1999, has been released on bail, officials said.

Thakur left the Deorai district jail on Wednesday evening after the court of chief judicial magistrate issued the order of his release followoing verification of sureties, the prison superintendent Ashish Ranjan said.

Soon after his release, the former IPS officer left the jail premises along with relatives and departed for an undisclosed location, sources said.

Thakur was arrested on December 10, 2025, for allegedly abusing his position as Deoria SP in 1999 to fraudulently secure an industrial plot in the name of his wife using fabricated documents.

According to the allegations, his wife, Nutan Thakur, had secured allotment of a plot on different dates by using forged names, addresses and fabricated documents.

It was further alleged that Amitabh Thakur, who was posted as superintendent of police in Deoria, misused his official position to get the land registered in his wife's name by altering records.

When the matter came to light, efforts were made to shield his wife in the case, officials said.

