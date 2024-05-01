Former IPS officer Karuna Sagar switches over from RJD to Congress

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Karuna Sagar, a former IPS officer from the Tamil Nadu cadre who hails from Bihar and had joined the RJD last year, switched over to the Congress on Wednesday.

Sagar retired from the post of Director General of Police (DGP), Welfare in Tamil Nadu in April 2023, had subsequently joined the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

He joined the Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge of Bihar Mohan Prakash here at the party headquarters. Prakash said Sagar has been a renowned IPS officer in the country and received the police medal from the President in 2006.

"He has a social connection with his state Bihar. He always had social concerns throughout his life and today he is joining the Congress Party. His wife Anju ji is with him and we welcome him to the Congress family," Prakash said.

Sagar said, "The way politics is being conducted in recent times, you saw the incidents in Manipur, you saw what happened to the women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi itself. So today, in the battle that the Congress Party is fighting at the national level, I see myself playing a small part." PTI ASK RHL