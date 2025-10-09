Former IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande to contest Bihar assembly polls

Patna, Oct 9 (PTI) Former IPS officer of Bihar cadre, Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande, has announced that he would contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from two seats.

In a video statement, Lande, who opted for voluntary retirement in 2024, said, "I have decided to contest the upcoming polls in Bihar from two assembly seats- Jamalpur and Araria - as an independent candidate." "The political party - Hind Sena - which I formed in April this year, has not been registered by the Election Commission so far," he added.

Lande, an IPS officer of 2006 batch of Bihar cadre, resigned from service in September 2024. Lande was posted as Inspector General (IG), Purnea range, prior to his resignation.

Lande was the district police chief of several districts, including Munger, Araria and Patna City SP. He had also gone to Maharashtra on deputation for five years. He returned to Bihar in 2022 and had joined as deputy inspector general (DIG) of Kosi range. PTI PKD RG