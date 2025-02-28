Former ISRO chief cites importance of technology, asks students to contribute to address challenges

Raipur, Feb 28 (PTI) Former ISRO chairman S Somanath on Friday emphasised the role of technology in shaping the future and urged students to contribute in addressing challenges like improving healthcare accessibility, bridging the digital divide and strengthening cybersecurity.

Addressing the 15th convocation of National Institute of Technology (NIT) Raipur as special guest, he drew inspiration from his journey at ISRO and highlighted the significance of overcoming failures and setbacks through persistence and innovation.

India is aiming to be a 'viksit' (developed) nation which would be very knowledgeable and would lead in science and technology, he said.

The country is the world's fifth largest economy at present and seeks to be number one, he said.

"It aspires to have the power to determine the fortune of the universe at some point of time. Such a nation can only evolve through science and technology. The ability to create wealth will be due to the ability to create new knowledge, new skills, new products and services. For this, we need youth to take up these skills to further the course of creating wealth out of science and technology," he added.

Earning a degree is just the beginning, while true success lies in continuous learning, resilience, and the ability to adapt to challenges, the former Indian Space Research Organisation chief said.

Highlighting the role of technology in shaping the future, he cited advancements in AI, quantum computing, and space technology as key disruptors.

Somanath urged students to contribute to solving critical national challenges, such as improving healthcare accessibility, bridging the digital divide, strengthening cybersecurity, ensuring energy sustainability, and addressing environmental concerns like climate change and pollution.

In the evolving job market, where automation and AI are transforming industries, Somanath said students must remain adaptable, should continuously upskill, and explore entrepreneurial avenues.

"Space technology thrives on rigorous testing, meticulous planning, and learning from past experiences, lessons equally applicable to life and careers. Cultivate qualities such as passion, commitment, excellence, determination, and integrity, which are essential for both personal and professional growth," he told students.

Somanath also underscored the importance of lifelong learning, urging students to remain inquisitive and open-minded, read across diverse subjects, and stay informed about global developments.

He also highlighted the role of gratitude towards mentors, peers, and the larger community in fostering personal and professional fulfilment.

As India moves towards becoming a technology-driven nation, he called upon young minds to lead with ethical values, innovation, and social responsibility.

In his address, Sanjay Kirloskar, CMD of Kirloskar Brothers, encouraged graduates to apply their education to benefit society, urging them to uphold values of integrity, ambition and responsibility.

Dr Suresh Haware, chairman of the Board of Governors NIT Raipur and Dr NV Ramana Rao, director, NIT Raipur were also present. PTI TKP BNM