Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan passes away

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, officials said.

The 84-year-old had been unwell for quite sometime.

"He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27," the officials said.

Kasturirangan, who was chairman of the drafting committee of the new National Education Policy (NEP), had also served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and as chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003–09) and as member of then Planning Commission of India.

Kasturirangan was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bangalore from April 2004 to 2009.

He had steered the Indian Space programme gloriously for over nine years as chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), of Space Commission and Secretary to the Government of India.

As an astrophysicist, Kasturirangan focused on research in high energy X-ray and gamma ray astronomy as well as optical astronomy. He had made extensive and significant contributions to studies of cosmic X-ray sources, celestial gamma-ray and effect of cosmic X-rays in the lower atmosphere.