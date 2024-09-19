Former ITBP DG Gautam Kaul dies at 83

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Former Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) director general Gautam Kaul has died following prolonged illness. He was 83.

A retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1965 batch, Kaul served as the ITBP DG during 1998-2001.

He died on Wednesday. Kaul will be cremated on Thursday at the Lodhi crematorium in Delhi, officials said.

The ITBP, which primarily guards the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC), condoled the death through a post on X.

"DG ITBP and all ranks are deeply saddened by the demise of Sh. Pt. Gautam Kaul, Ex DG #ITBP.

"A distinguished IPS officer of the 1965 batch, he was a beacon of service, a prolific writer and a music aficionado. Our heartfelt condolences to his family," the force posted. PTI NES IJT IJT