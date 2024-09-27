Former J-K CM Sayeed showed embracing Kashmiri identity didn't mean being militant: PDP leader Para

Baramulla, Sep 27 (PTI) Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed demonstrated that embracing Kashmiri identity did not mean being a militant or owing allegiance to separatist groups such as the Hurriyat, senior PDP leader Waheed Para said here on Friday.

Sayeed's vision brought the Kashmir issue to the forefront of political dialogue, reframing it as a challenge that demanded a constructive resolution.

"Mufti Sayeed revolutionised the political discourse in Kashmir, demonstrating that one doesn't have to be a militant or part of the Hurriyat to embrace Kashmiri identity," Para said here during an election rally.

"Today, every political party vying for legitimacy acknowledges dialogue as the only viable path forward. The inadequacy of aggressive policies -- whether through armed conflict, oppression, or violence -- has become increasingly apparent, leading to a consensus that dialogue and engagement are essential components of political manifestos," he added.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP), founded by Sayeed, has been at the forefront of advocating for a peace process, emphasising reconciliation as a means to heal the region's wounds and foster unity among its diverse communities, he said.

Para said Sayeed's approach provided an alternative to the political hegemony of a single party and countered the violence-based politics that had dominated the region.

His political ideology emphasised the legitimacy of the vote, successfully mobilising previously disjointed segments of society into the mainstream political process.

This shift contributed to a decrease in the vilification of the populace, paving the way for a more democratic framework in Kashmir, Para -- who was campaigning for PDP candidate Rafiq Rather in Baramulla -- said.

He echoed Sayeed's legacy of using the power of the vote to address both the overarching Kashmir issue and the everyday challenges faced by the people of the region.

The message remains clear: a peaceful and democratic resolution is now seen as the cornerstone for a prosperous future in Kashmir, he said. PTI SKL SZM