Former J-K DGP demands CJI Gavai’s resignation over ‘mocking’ Lord Vishnu

New Delhi: In a fiery video posted on X, former Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid called for the resignation of Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, accusing him of making remarks that deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindu devotees across the nation.

The controversy stems from a Supreme Court hearing on September 16, 2025, where Gavai reportedly told a Hindu petitioner to "go and pray" to Lord Vishnu for the restoration of a beheaded idol, rather than seeking judicial intervention.

I have been made aware of the remarks made yesterday by the Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, which have deeply hurt millions of Hindu devotees across the nation. His words reveal a disturbing misunderstanding of Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, and his cruel taunt echoes… — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) September 17, 2025

Vaid's video, which has since gone viral, begins with a greeting and quickly moves to his criticism of Gavai's comments.

"Yesterday our Chief Justice, Justice Gawai, commented that tell your idol, the idol of Lord Vishnu, to correct itself," Vaid stated, drawing a stark comparison to historical insults.

"This is similar to when Islamic invaders came to India and said these idols protect themselves," he added, suggesting that Gavai's remarks echo a pattern of disrespect towards Hindu religious practices.

Vaid, a devout Hindu, argued that such comments are not only insensitive but also constitutionally problematic.

He referenced Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the freedom to profess, practice, and propagate religion, asserting that Gavai's statement undermines this fundamental right.

"These kinds of derogatory comments are against the Constitution’s Article 25, which respects your religion and allows you to profess and practice it," Vaid said.

The former police chief further elaborated on the theological significance of the idol in Sanatan Dharma, explaining that the concept of Brahman, the ultimate reality, pervades all existence, including idols, humans, animals, and birds.

"Brahman is all-pervading. He exists in the idol, in me, and in you. He represents Lord Vishnu, the ultimate God, even above Brahma and Mahesh," Vaid stated, emphasizing the deep spiritual importance of the deity to Hindus.

Vaid called for Gavai's resignation, stating, "I think all Sanatan Dharma should resign himself for these kinds of comments, which are also about the ultimate God."

He warned that such remarks could have severe repercussions, invoking the wrath of Lord Vishnu. "Justice Gawai, I would like to tell you, Lord Vishnu's beating of stick does not sound. He doesn't spare anyone, even kings and emperors," Vaid cautioned, blending religious imagery with his demand for accountability.