Former J-K minister PL Handoo's granddaughter joins NC

Jammu, Mar 29 (PTI) Shriya Handoo, granddaughter of former minister P L Handoo on Friday joined the National Conference and pledged to carry forward the mission of the party in transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a peaceful and progressive state.

National Conference's (NC) Jammu Provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said the party has always stood for the cause of the Kashmiri migrants and shall continue the same for all times to come. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only exploited them to the hilt by making hollow promises, he claimed.

Shriya joined the party and was greeted at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan in Jammu by top leadership of the party.

Shriya, on the occasion, pledged to carry forward the mission of the NC in transforming Jammu and Kashmir into a peaceful and progressive state with devotion and dedication.

P L Handoo was instrumental in bringing large-scale reforms in the revenue department of Jammu and Kashmir as a cabinet minister.

"The BJP government had made promises to rehabilitate the KP (Kashmiri Pandit) migrants in the Valley but these proved to be a cruel joke as no steps were taken in this direction since 2014," Gupta said.

He dared the BJP government to reveal what steps have been taken by it for the employment of KP unemployed youth, including those who are now barred due to their being over aged.

Gupta asserted that the issues confronting the displaced KPs need to be addressed on priority. He exhorted the central government to chalk out a time-bound roadmap for their safe, honourable and dignified return.

He asked the government at the Centre to provide appropriate one-time settlement compensation to the over-aged KP youth.