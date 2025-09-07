Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren criticises state''s health sector

Jamshedpur, Sep 7 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren on Sunday came down heavily on the state's healthcare sector, saying it was on "ventilator".

In a statement, the Seraikela MLA not only criticised the primary and community health centres, but asserted that even big health facilities such as MGM Hospital, Jamshedpur, and Sahid Nirmal Medical College, Dhanbad, lack diagnostic facilities and medicines. These hospitals now serve only one purpose — referring patients elsewhere," he said.

The pressure on hospitals in state capital Ranchi, including Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), will automatically reduce if the condition of other hospitals improve, Soren suggested.

Referring to a recent incident at RIMS, Soren said: "A doctor reportedly fell seriously ill after drinking tea at the RIMS canteen. This is the level of negligence we are dealing with." He alleged that the contract to run such facilities was awarded to "inefficient people," and blamed the government for entrusting the state's healthcare system to "such forces".

He stopped short of naming anyone directly but made veiled references to the current health minister.

Citing viral videos from Santhal Pargana region, where patients can be seen being carried on cots or shoulders by relatives due to the absence of ambulance services, Soren said: "It is truly unfortunate. The situation is pitiful. The ground reality remains unchanged, yet the government continues to make lofty claims." PTI, however, could not verify the authenticity of these videos. PTI BS MNB