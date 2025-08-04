Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren passes away at age 81

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passed away on Monday morning at 0856 hours, confirmed his son and current Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Hemant Soren, mourning the death of his father, said, "Respected Dishom Guru has left us all and gone. Today I feel empty."

आदरणीय दिशोम गुरुजी हम सभी को छोड़कर चले गए हैं।



आज मैं शून्य हो गया हूँ... — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 4, 2025

"Dishom Guru" is a respectful title in the Santhali language, meaning "Guru of the Nation," commonly used for Shibu Soren.

He died after a prolonged illness, and was suffering from a kidney ailment and had suffered a stroke a month and a half back.

He was admitted to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital

Shibu Soren has been the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for the past 38 years and is recognised as the party's founding patron.