Former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka among 10 convicted in land scam case

Ranchi, Aug 29 (PTI) A CBI court on Friday convicted 10 people, including former Jharkhand minister Anosh Ekka, in a land acquisition case involving violations of the Chota Nagpur Tenancy (CNT) Act.

According to the agency, the accused were found guilty of forging addresses to illegally acquire tribal land in Ranchi district, bypassing provisions of the CNT Act meant to protect the rights of Scheduled Tribes.

"The Court of Special Judge, CBI, Ranchi, today convicted 10 accused namely - Anosh Ekka, Menon Ekka, Kartik Prabhat, Raj Kishore Singh, Firoz Akhtar, Brijesh Mishra, Anil Kumar, Manilal Mahta, Brajesh Mahto and Parshuram Karketta in a land acquisition case in violation of CNT Act," a statement from the CBI said.

The agency had registered the case on August 11, 2010, against former ministers Hari Narain Rai and Anosh Ekka and others, following orders from the Jharkhand High Court in connection with two public interest litigations filed in 2008 and 2009.

The CBI alleged that between 2006 and 2008, Anosh Ekka purchased large tracts of land in Ranchi in the name of his wife, Menon Ekka, spending over Rs 1.18 crore. These plots were acquired from members of Scheduled Tribes, violating land protection laws, the statement said.

The sellers of the plots obtained permission from the Land Reforms Deputy Collector (LRDC), Ranchi.

"The LRDCs, their staff and the circle officers connived with Menon and Anosh Ekka and in spite of the facts, they recommended transfer of land to her. The LRDC obtained a favourable report from the staff posted under him for transfer of land," the statement said.

After completion of the probe, the CBI filed a charge-sheet on December 10, 2012 against 16 accused.

The court will hear arguments on the sentencing on the next date of hearing, scheduled for August 30.