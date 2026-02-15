Former Jharkhand minister Dulal Bhuiyan joins BJP

Ranchi, Feb 15 (PTI) Former Jharkhand minister and three-time legislator Dulal Bhuiyan on Sunday joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters, a party official said.

State BJP president Aditya Sahu and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi welcomed him into the party fold during a programme in Ranchi.

Bhuiyan said that he had left the JMM because the party is not the same as it was two decades ago during the time of former chief minister Shibu Soren.

"We were the sepoy of the late Shibu Soren and participated in Jharkhand movements. But now, the JMM has become Hemant Soren's property. There is no respect left for leaders like us in the party," he said.

Responding to the development, JMM general secretary Vinod Pandey said Bhuiyan was not in the party currently.

After losing the 2009 assembly polls, Bhuiyan changed several parties including the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), he added.

"The BJP is a party of ideology and not of family. Its resolution is Antyodaya, its aim is to bring smiles on the faces of Dalits, exploited, deprived and backward sections of society," Sahu added.

Marandi said Dulal Bhuiyan is not just an individual but the voice of Dalits, whose joining BJP will further increase the party's hold in the Dalit community. PTI SAN NN