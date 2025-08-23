Former JK HC chief justice stresses on developing young women as responsible citizens

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Justice Gita Mittal on Saturday stressed on the need for inculcating the commitment amongst guides to enable young women to develop their fullest potential as responsible citizens.

Justice Gita Mittal was speaking as the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of the five-day 15th Asia Pacific Regional Conference of World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts (WAGGGS) hosted by the Bharat Scouts and Guides.

Justice Mittal expressed the hope that the deliberations and decisions over the last four days would contribute greatly to empowering girls and young women to be leaders in their communities, promote diversity and ensure good governance in the communities and societies they represent.

She said that this beautiful event is the manifestation of its commitment and leadership in youth engagement and global co-operation. The Bharat Scouts and Guides has been committed to the spirit of “Stronger Together”.

Speaking on the occasion, the Uttarakhand School Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said that we are committed to boost the girl guide movement in a big way and have planned to enroll the number of guides to one lakh in the current year and increase it upto 2 lakh in the next year in Uttarakhand State.

Speaking on the occasion the Chief National Commissioner of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, K K Khandelwal said that as many as 199 Guide Commissioners of 23 Member Organization countries have participated in the Conference.

He said that they have charted bold directions for strengthening youth leadership to embrace digital innovations and addressing the issues of climate change and gender equality. PTI SKC NB