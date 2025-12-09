Former JKLF commander Javaid Ahmad Mir arrested

Srinagar, Dec 9 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested former JKLF commander Javaid Ahmad Mir alias Nalka in connection with a three-decade-old case registered here under the provisions of UAPA and the Arms Act, officials said.

Mir, who had adopted the nom de gurre of Nalka during the hey days of militancy in Kashmir, was picked up by police personnel from Shergarhi police station, they said.

He is an accused in a case registered in 1996 under various sections of laws, including the UAPA and the Arms Act, the officials said.

Mir was very active in separatist politics after Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terror outfit laid down arms. However, he lay low after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. PTI MIJ RT RT